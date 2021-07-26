Cobb schools counselor resigns over district’s handling of racism

“That’s how I would have spent my year — either defending myself or compromising my entire approach and obligations as a school counselor by not addressing my kids needs, and I couldn’t do either one of those things,” she said.

Cobb County school board members last month voted to ban critical race theory and The New York Times’ 1619 Project in its schools. Its decision came weeks after its neighbor to the north, Cherokee County, approved a similar resolution.

Critical race theory seeks to highlight how racism influences all aspects of society and how past systemic inequities continue to shape policies. It’s become a flashpoint for conservatives who say it is influencing what is being taught in grade schools. The 1619 project reframes the founding of America to when the first enslaved African reached the shores what would become the United States.

The board’s four Republicans — David Banks, David Chastain, Randy Scamihorn and Brad Wheeler — voted in favor of the ban. The three Democrats — Charisse Davis, Jaha Howard and Leroy “Tre” Hutchins — abstained from the vote.

Scamihorn, who brought up the resolution, had called critical race theory “revisionist history.”

Susko is among several teachers, students, parents and community members who for years have spoken publicly to Ragsdale and Cobb school board members about the racism students experience in classrooms. These advocates, many of whom are part of the Stronger Together grassroots organization, say the district refuses to acknowledge these students’ concerns.