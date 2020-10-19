Cobb homeowners file lawsuit against Sterigenics

“Quite frankly, your home is your biggest asset for most people,” Hertz said. “It’s really tragic in that respect.”

The lawsuit cites scientific, government and media reports, including reporting by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, in arguing that the company behaved negligently. Hertz said his law firm has many more potential plaintiffs and is prepared to file up to a thousand similar suits on behalf of property owners.

A spokesman for Sterigenics declined to comment on the Kurts' lawsuit. He pointed to a statement provided to the paper earlier this year saying the company was in full compliance with state and federal air regulations.

“The fact is that the Sterigenics facility is safe and not causing anyone harm," the statement said.

The plant is currently operating at full capacity as its lawsuit against the county over permitting makes its way through the courts. The lawsuit against the board of tax assessors, also pending, is separate.

In addition to representing the Kurts and potentially other homeowners, Hertz’s law firm is also suing Sterigenics on behalf of warehouse workers and their families who say dozens were sickened or died as a result of ethylene oxide exposure.