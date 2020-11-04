Cobb Democrats take lead in local races

Jacquelyn Bettadapur, chairwoman of the Cobb County Democratic Committee, pointed to midterm gains for her party, as well as what she characterized as “crazy” and divisive rhetoric from the Republican side.

“I think that turns off fair-minded, moderate-thinking people,” she said. While some of the local races are driven by specific issues, Bettadapur acknowledged that many voters would simply be checking the D or R boxes in those races.

Jason Shepherd, the Cobb GOP chair, said fewer voters seemed inclined to split their ballot as they have in years past.

“I think folks want to send a message,” he said. “It becomes increasingly more difficult for candidates to distance themselves from the top of the ticket.”