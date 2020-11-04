X

Cobb Democrats capture county commission chair

Cobb County Commissioner Lisa Cupid on a recent van tour of her district. BRANT SANDERLIN/BSANDERLIN@AJC.COM

By Meris Lutz, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Democrat Lisa Cupid has ousted incumbent Cobb Commission Chair Mike Boyce, a Republican, in a major victory for Cupid’s party at the local level.

Boyce posted his concession on Facebook Wednesday morning and congratulated his opponent, who is vacating her seat representing South Cobb.

“I called Chairwoman-elect Lisa Cupid this morning and left a message congratulating her on her election, expressing my appreciation for running an issues-based campaign, and wishing her all the best in the future,” Boyce wrote. “Thank all of you for your support during my term as Chairman. It has been an honor to have served the people of Cobb County.”

This is a developing story ...

