Cobb County OKs design work for three trail projects

The projects include $1 million to design the southern part of the Cumberland Sweep, a looping multi-modal trail that planners are billing as the county’s version of the Atlanta Beltline. The segment will connect the Cobb Galleria to I-285, where it would then cross a pedestrian bridge to Truist Park and The Battery and loop around to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Another study will begin preliminary planning work on the proposed Austell-Powder Springs Trail, a four-mile multi-use path that would connect the existing Silver Comet trailhead to downtown Austell. One of the county’s eight priority greenway projects, the path is a key piece in the county’s plan to connect all seven of Cobb’s cities through its trail network.