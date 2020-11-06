Cobb County Commission to be majority Democrat, women of color

Richardson’s Republican opponent, Fitz Johnson, conceded his loss.

“She ran a good clean race and I’m sure she’ll do a great job,” said Johnson. “We have to work together to move Cobb forward and I’m going to continue to do my part.”

Jason Shepherd, the Cobb GOP chair, said he wasn’t surprised by the outcome.

“We looked at the numbers and knew it was going to be a very difficult post to hold," he said.

Shepherd attributed Johnson’s narrow loss to shifting demographics in the Smyrna area, a close suburb of Atlanta which has increasingly attracted a diverse, educated population in recent years.

Cobb has become increasingly competitive for Democrats at the top of the ticket, but until recently Republicans dominated local politics. Richardson will replace Commissioner Bob Ott, a Republican who decided against running for reelection this year.