Breaking: LIVE: Rapper Quavo hosts summit against gun violence featuring VP Kamala Harris in Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Cobb community honors enslaved, freed Black people for Juneteenth

Toni Morrison Society places 34th bench in honor of former slaves in south Cobb
Georgia State Rep. Terry Cummings (D-Mableton) sits beside her husband, John, on the bench dedicated to enslaved and freed Black people by the Toni Morrison Society and the Friends of the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District to celebrate the eve of Juneteenth on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (Taylor Croft/taylor.croft@ajc.com)

Credit: Taylor Croft

Credit: Taylor Croft

Georgia State Rep. Terry Cummings (D-Mableton) sits beside her husband, John, on the bench dedicated to enslaved and freed Black people by the Toni Morrison Society and the Friends of the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District to celebrate the eve of Juneteenth on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (Taylor Croft/taylor.croft@ajc.com)
By
33 minutes ago

The Ruff family history in Cobb County has been widely commemorated throughout the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District, where they settled along Nickajack Creek in the 1830s, built and operated Ruff’s Mill and helped build the Concord Covered Bridge, one of few preserved in Georgia.

But the surrounding community commemorated a lesser-known Ruff, whose contributions have gone unrecognized: Matilda Ruff, a former slave of the Ruff family, and her children, Calvin, Zieda, and Rhoda.

The Toni Morrison Society and the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District’s nonprofit dedicated a new bench at an entrance to the Silver Comet Trail Tuesday to the nearly 4,000 enslaved people of Cobb County, including Matilda and her family.

“There are plaques up about the Ruff family and the Ruff houses and the Ruff mills, but there was nothing to recognize Matilda and her children,” said Pat Burns, who uncovered Matilda’s name through old documents in her house, which dates back to the 1850s. “They deserve something that would stop people — stop people to look, stop people to listen, and stop people to reflect.”

Pat Burns, who spearheaded the bench project to honor former slave Matilda Ruff and her children, sits atop the bench at its unveiling on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. “There are plaques up about the Ruff family and the Ruff houses and the Ruff mills, but there was nothing to recognize Matilda and her children,” Burns said. (Taylor Croft/taylor.croft@ajc.com)

Credit: Taylor Croft

icon to expand image

Credit: Taylor Croft

This bench is the 34th in the Toni Morrison Society’s “Bench by the Road” project, an ongoing effort “commemorating significant moments, individuals, and locations within the history of the African Diaspora,” according to the website.

Members of the community attended the bench unveiling on the eve of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the U.S. in 1865. State Rep. Terry Cummings, who represents the area, shared Matilda Ruff’s history of being emancipated, becoming the neighbor of her former owner’s son, and paving a path forward for her children.

ExploreFrom 2023: Young Georgians reflect on Juneteenth

“This serves as a place of reflection and remembrance of Matilda’s life, her children, her descendants, as well as other enslaved African Americans in the area,” Cummings said. “Did she do anything particularly special? No. But she lived. She survived, and so did her descendants.”

The Ruff family owned and operated Ruff’s Mill, which became a well-known Civil War battle site where Union soldiers pushed through defenses prepared by Black labor near Nickajack Creek on July 4, 1864, forcing Confederate soldiers to retreat back across the Chattahoochee, according to the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District.

The Toni Morrison Society's 34th Bench by the Road located in Cobb County honors the history of enslaved and freed Black people in Cobb in the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The bench is surrounded by Matilda's Garden, named for a former slave identified from the area. (Taylor Croft/taylor.croft@ajc.com)

Credit: Taylor Croft

icon to expand image

Credit: Taylor Croft

After her emancipation, Matilda Ruff no longer worked for the Ruff family but received steady work. Within five years, her personal wealth had grown to $50, Cummings said, which would have been considered fairly well off for a former slave.

Surrounding the bench, Smyrna’s Jonquil Garden Club planted Matilda’s Garden in her honor.

“The original sin of slavery is enshrined in our history and our founding documents,” Cummings said. “We are a nation that has had to overcome hardship, pain and struggle. This is the truth. This is America’s truth and the story that must be told.”

The bench honoring enslaved and freed Black people in Cobb County was unveiled Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at the Concord Road entrance to the Silver Comet Trail in Smyrna. (Taylor Croft/taylor.croft@ajc.com)

Credit: Taylor Croft

icon to expand image

Credit: Taylor Croft

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is the Cobb County government reporter on the local news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP Photo/Danny Johnston

Food giant Cargill to hire 400 tech workers at new Atlanta office hub

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Treasury secretary to visit Atlanta, launch plan to curb fentanyl trafficking
46m ago

Credit: DWilson_PR

UPDATE: Hyundai to build top-selling EV model at Georgia factory
58m ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta school board taps Tennessee educator as next superintendent
2h ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta school board taps Tennessee educator as next superintendent
2h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Singer Justin Timberlake charged with driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons
7m ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Report eyes profits of Atlanta landlords using RealPage
Juneteenth holiday: What’s closed in Atlanta
More symbolic ties hint at Korean investment in Fulton
Featured

Credit: RICHARD A DUCREE

Women-led rodeo celebrates Juneteenth, Black history
In Braves’ win over Tigers, Forrest Wall and Jesse Chavez provide examples of team’s...
Preview: What is on the runoff election ballot Tuesday in metro Atlanta?