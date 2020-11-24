Cobb begins recount in presidential race

President Donald Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden by less than half a percentage point statewide, and his campaign has availed itself of the right to demand a recount based on that razor thin margin. In Cobb, the race was not so close: Biden won 56 percent of the approximately 393,000 votes cast.

Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said election workers will use a test deck of 100 ballots, 25 of which are hand-written and 75 from the ballot-marking devices used at precincts.