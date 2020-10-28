Cobb announces emergency precinct change for some Kennesaw voters

Cobb voters assigned to the Influencers Church Kennesaw on Ben King Road on Nov. 3 have been reassigned to Kennesaw First Baptist Church on North Main Street in what elections officials described as an emergency precinct change.
The change, which a statement attributed to “issues with the facility,” affects voters in precinct Kennesaw 1A.
All voters are encouraged to verify their assigned precinct on Election Day by www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Voters who cast early ballots this week can do so at any polling location in the county, but must report to their assigned precinct on Nov. 3.