Cobb and Douglas Public Health launches septic tank pumping incentive

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago

Cobb County homeowners may be eligible to receive up to $250 in credits on their water bills for pumping their septic tanks, which is recommended to be done every three to five years.

The Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department launched its incentive program through an American Rescue Plan grant. When not properly maintained, septic tanks pose public health and environmental risks when they overflow or fail, and spill sewage.

With the program, the health department aims to “encourage regular septic tank maintenance among primary homeowners, thereby preventing system failures, protecting water quality, and ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment for all,” according to the news release.

Homeowners who have their septic tanks pumped will receive a credit of up to $250 based on the actual cost of service, through Sept. 30, 2026 or until grant funds run out.

“This program not only provides financial relief for homeowners but also emphasizes the importance of maintaining septic systems to prevent environmental contamination,” Dr. Janet Memark, the district’s health director, said in the news release.

To learn more about septic systems and the incentive program, go to www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com

