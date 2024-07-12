Cobb and Douglas Public Health launches septic tank pumping incentive

Cobb County homeowners may be eligible to receive up to $250 in credits on their water bills for pumping their septic tanks, which is recommended to be done every three to five years.

The Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department launched its incentive program through an American Rescue Plan grant. When not properly maintained, septic tanks pose public health and environmental risks when they overflow or fail, and spill sewage.

With the program, the health department aims to “encourage regular septic tank maintenance among primary homeowners, thereby preventing system failures, protecting water quality, and ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment for all,” according to the news release.