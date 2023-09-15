Cleanup efforts continue after flooding inundates downtown Atlanta

Metro Atlanta is turning to cleanup efforts Friday after storms dropped nearly four inches of rain over downtown and caused major flash flooding that sent cars floating through streets the day before.

Crews are still clearing fallen trees and moving waterlogged cars that were swept away when a storm stalled over the area for about 90 minutes Thursday afternoon. The sudden deluge caught many off guard, including students at Clark Atlanta University forced to evacuate as water surged through a campus building.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said the storm parked over the city, dropping so much rain so quickly in an area predominantly covered in pavement, and the water simply had nowhere to go.

