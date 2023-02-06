X
Clayton’s Elite Scholars Academy named magnet school of excellence

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Magnet Schools of America has named Clayton County Schools’ Elite Scholars Academy a National Magnet School of Excellence, the district says.

The award recognizes a magnet school’s ability to “raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide integrated curricula and instruction, and create strong family and community partnerships that enhance the school’s magnet theme,” according to Magnet Schools of America.

Clayton Schools Superintendent Anthony Smith said the district is honored to receive the recognition, especially because of the impact COVID-19 has had on education.

Said Elite Scholars’ Principal Samuel West, “This school has established a strong tradition of academic excellence since it opened in 2009. I am proud of the commitment of our staff, our students and the Elite Scholars community for sustaining a high level of quality teaching and learning.”

Elite Scholars will receive the award at Magnet Schools of America’s 40th National Conference, April 18-22 in Dallas.

Credit: Elifaysenurbay

