ajc logo
X

Clayton to hold final school safety discussion Tuesday

Donald "Dee Cee" Craddock will moderate Tuesday's community meeting on school safety at Michelle Obama STEM Academy on Tuesday. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

caption arrowCaption
Donald "Dee Cee" Craddock will moderate Tuesday's community meeting on school safety at Michelle Obama STEM Academy on Tuesday. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Clayton County will hold its final community discussion on school safety Tuesday at the Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy in Hampton.

The meeting, which will take place at 6 p.m., has been organized by Marcia Payton-Edwards, the academy’s principal, and will be moderated by Donald “Dee Cee’' Craddock of Mixx 106 Radio.

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley announced at the end of April that the district would prohibit middle school and high school students from using bookbags on campus because of a spike in students bringing weapons to school.

The ban, which will remain in place for the rest of the 2021-2022 academic year, also prohibits students from using lockers and requires them to go through metal detectors when entering a school building. The last day of school is May 24.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Inside City Hall: Why Dickens changed course on new affordable housing funds
18m ago
Atlanta City Council begins debate on proposals for new solid waste fees
2h ago
Trial of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill set for September
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top