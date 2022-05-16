Clayton to hold final school safety discussion Tuesday

The meeting, which will take place at 6 p.m., has been organized by Marcia Payton-Edwards, the academy’s principal, and will be moderated by Donald “Dee Cee’' Craddock of Mixx 106 Radio.

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley announced at the end of April that the district would prohibit middle school and high school students from using bookbags on campus because of a spike in students bringing weapons to school.