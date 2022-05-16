Clayton to hold final school safety discussion Tuesday

Clayton County will hold its final community discussion on school safety Tuesday at the Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy in Hampton.
The meeting, which will take place at 6 p.m., has been organized by Marcia Payton-Edwards, the academy’s principal, and will be moderated by Donald “Dee Cee’' Craddock of Mixx 106 Radio.
Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley announced at the end of April that the district would prohibit middle school and high school students from using bookbags on campus because of a spike in students bringing weapons to school.
The ban, which will remain in place for the rest of the 2021-2022 academic year, also prohibits students from using lockers and requires them to go through metal detectors when entering a school building. The last day of school is May 24.
