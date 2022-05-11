Clayton superintendent: Social media a factor in school fights

Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton County Schools and Rockdale County Schools also have taken steps this academic year to address school violence, including pushing a plan to soon require students to carry clear backpacks and asking parents to store their weapons safely.

Jonesboro High School students Rasaq Olowoeshin and Arwynn Presley told the Clayton County audience Tuesday that peer pressure and music, movies and other media that glorify violence also play a role.

“It’s not only just students who push certain things,” Olowoeshin said, “It’s also celebrities, athletes. I feel like we’ve gotten to the point where we are currently because ... of gang culture and just culture about crime in general.”

He said the glorification of crime has led kids to think they have to model themselves after rappers or celebrities and that they have to act tough to fit in.

“When they see someone who isn’t tough, who isn’t those things, they want to pick on them,” Olowoeshin said of disruptive students.” I was in a situation like that and it was make or break. Do I become something I’m not? Or do I go a different way and try to get above it?”

Beasley said the district plans to unveil plans it is considering for next year at its late May school board meeting, including possibly buying clear bookbags for all students. Those plans may also include ways to make fighting for social media attention less attractive, although it was unclear how the school system would do that.

“We’re even thinking about strategies and policies to address that,” he said. “In other words, we want to incentivize them not to do that.”