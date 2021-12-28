Atlanta school leaders call for safe gun storage

The Atlanta Board of Education is urging gun owners to store their weapons safely after a mass shooting at a Michigan high school.
The board that governs Georgia’s seventh-largest district recently adopted a resolution pledging that Atlanta Public Schools will help “promote safe and responsible storage of firearms.”
The move comes after a November shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that killed four students. The document endorsed by APS leaders commits the district to working with law enforcement and nonprofit agencies to inform the community about how to properly store firearms inside homes.
Board Chair Jason Esteves said responsible gun storage is not just about preventing school shootings.
“One of the simplest and most effective ways to get guns off the street, to prevent suicide amongst youth and to prevent school shootings is by having parents and family members store their guns securely and promote responsible gun ownership,” he said at a recent board meeting.
The board unanimously voted in support of the resolution, which is also backed by the Georgia chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action.
About the Author