Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta school leaders call for safe gun storage

The Atlanta school board is urging residents to safely store their firearms. AJC file photo
caption arrowCaption
The Atlanta school board is urging residents to safely store their firearms. AJC file photo

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Board of Education is urging gun owners to store their weapons safely after a mass shooting at a Michigan high school.

The board that governs Georgia’s seventh-largest district recently adopted a resolution pledging that Atlanta Public Schools will help “promote safe and responsible storage of firearms.”

The move comes after a November shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that killed four students. The document endorsed by APS leaders commits the district to working with law enforcement and nonprofit agencies to inform the community about how to properly store firearms inside homes.

ExploreAtlanta school board makes stance against Buckhead City official

Board Chair Jason Esteves said responsible gun storage is not just about preventing school shootings.

“One of the simplest and most effective ways to get guns off the street, to prevent suicide amongst youth and to prevent school shootings is by having parents and family members store their guns securely and promote responsible gun ownership,” he said at a recent board meeting.

The board unanimously voted in support of the resolution, which is also backed by the Georgia chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action.

ExploreMore stories about Atlanta Public Schools

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Some metro Atlanta school districts report COVID spike before break
2h ago
Atlanta Public Schools reports soaring COVID cases before break
15h ago
Talking it Out: Hopebound offers accessible mental health support to students
16h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top