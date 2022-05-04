Clayton State University names new chief of police

Clayton State University has named Mike Keener its new chief of police and director of public safety.
Keener, an 18-year veteran of law enforcement, served 16 years with the University of West Georgia Police Department and led as the school’s administrative services division commander. Prior to that role, he ran criminal investigations for the university and served as the evening watch patrol division commander.
“We are extremely happy to have Chief Keener join our team as we continue to provide a safe and secure campus for students, faculty, staff and visitors,” Corlis Cummings, Clayton State’s vice president of business and operations, said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of public safety experience, knowledge, community policing, and leadership to the position.”
Keener holds a bachelor’s of science in criminology from the University of West Georgia and a master‘s of public safety administration from Columbus State University. He also is a graduate of the professional management program and the executive college at Columbus State University’s Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Command College.
“I am so excited to join a thriving and unique campus community like Clayton State University,” Keener said. “ look forward to learning about the culture that makes this campus so special and to lead such a fine group of officers.”
