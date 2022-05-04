Clayton State University names new chief of police

Keener, an 18-year veteran of law enforcement, served 16 years with the University of West Georgia Police Department and led as the school’s administrative services division commander. Prior to that role, he ran criminal investigations for the university and served as the evening watch patrol division commander.

“We are extremely happy to have Chief Keener join our team as we continue to provide a safe and secure campus for students, faculty, staff and visitors,” Corlis Cummings, Clayton State’s vice president of business and operations, said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of public safety experience, knowledge, community policing, and leadership to the position.”