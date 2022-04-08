Clayton County Sheriff’s Office settles $1 million lawsuit for $15K

Hill, who has denied the charges, remains free on bond. Gov. Brian Kemp suspended him from duty last June.

The incident with Brown began when Brown, who was in jail on aggravated assault and other charges, was awaiting a hearing at the Banke Justice Center — Clayton County’s courthouse — on June 16, 2017, according to the lawsuit. After learning the judge would not see Brown that day, Deputy Patrick Fluellen proceeded to take Brown back to the jail.

Video appears to show Fluellen forcefully pushing Brown into an elevator at the courthouse. Brown’s face hit the wall before he fell to the floor. Brown, taken to a medical unit inside the courthouse, suffered injuries to his face, lips, ankles and wrists, including several cracked or chipped teeth, the lawsuit said.

Fluellen, in an incident report, alleged Brown had tripped on the elevator threshold. Clayton jail investigators accepted Fluellen’s narrative and Sheriff Hill “concluded that Fluellen’s conduct did not violate CCSO policy,” the lawsuit said.

That changed after the video, obtained by WSB-TV Channel 2, was released and Hill put Fluellen on administrative leave. Fluellen was later charged with aggravated battery and violation of oath of office in December 2018. A Clayton County grand jury did not indict Fluellen, according to court records.

Shortly after the video came to light Brown’s sister, Ashley Brown, told Channel 2 that her sibling had bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. She added that he had not taken his medication for six months prior to the incident.

“I want justice for my brother,” she said at the time. “I want my brother to understand that, even with his mental state, he’s still a human being.”

The Clayton County Commission unanimously approved the payment on Tuesday after an executive session.

