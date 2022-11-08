ajc logo
X

Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill to be sentenced in February

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will be sentenced in February after his recent conviction in federal court.

A sentencing hearing for Hill is set for Feb. 28, in U.S. District Court at 9:30 a.m., according to a filing late Tuesday.

Hill, the controversial sheriff of the south metro Atlanta community, was convicted on six of seven counts from a 2021 federal indictment that accused the lawman of violating the civil rights of detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment.

Attorneys for the sheriff have said they plan to appeal his conviction. He remains free on bond and cannot have contact with any of the detainees or witnesses.

Experts on federal sentencing said Hill could receive a minimum sentence of two to five years, or as much as 15 years, depending on the sentencing guidelines used.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

2 Johns Creek poll workers fired for ‘questionable social media posts’3h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Jimmy Ellis, CEO of Atlanta auto dealer group, dies at 67
6h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

David Ralston’s allies clear way to back Jon Burns as House speaker
2h ago

Credit: Phil Sears

Illness, injuries testing Georgia Tech football
1h ago

Credit: Phil Sears

Illness, injuries testing Georgia Tech football
1h ago

Credit: AJC

Split tickets and the Biden effect: What to watch in Georgia’s election
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

How to attend Takeoff’s funeral
5h ago
Atlanta to allocate $500,000 toward fighting food insecurity
10h ago
Takeoff’s funeral to be held Friday at State Farm Arena
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC Voter Guide: Georgia Elections 2022
How to follow Georgia Election Day results and updates from the AJC
Results: Some Georgia winners might not be known on election night if races are close
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top