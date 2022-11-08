Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill to be sentenced in February

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will be sentenced in February after his recent conviction in federal court.
A sentencing hearing for Hill is set for Feb. 28, in U.S. District Court at 9:30 a.m., according to a filing late Tuesday.
Hill, the controversial sheriff of the south metro Atlanta community, was convicted on six of seven counts from a 2021 federal indictment that accused the lawman of violating the civil rights of detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment.
Attorneys for the sheriff have said they plan to appeal his conviction. He remains free on bond and cannot have contact with any of the detainees or witnesses.
Experts on federal sentencing said Hill could receive a minimum sentence of two to five years, or as much as 15 years, depending on the sentencing guidelines used.
