Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill pleads not guilty to new federal charge

Drew Findling, attorney for Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, speaks to members of press as his partner Marissa Goldberg looks outside the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in downtown Atlanta on Thursday. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Drew Findling, attorney for Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, speaks to members of press as his partner Marissa Goldberg looks outside the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in downtown Atlanta on Thursday. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The attorney for Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday in a hearing before Magistrate Court Judge Linda Walker.

Drew Findling entered the plea on behalf of Hill, who waved his appearance and was not in the courtroom.

The hearing was ordered after a federal grand jury in late July returned a superseding indictment that added a new charge accusing the controversial lawman of violating the civil rights of detainees.

The grand jury had previously indicted Hill on four counts of violating detainees civil rights in April. Hill has pleaded not guilty to those charges also.

The hearing lasted less than 10 minutes with the judge reading the new count, which accuses the Clayton Sheriff’s Office of illegally using a restraint chair on a detainee who was hooded and punched in the face. The detainee had been arrested for speeding and driving on a suspended license.

Findling said after the hearing that Hill waved his appearance because he didn’t need to be there just for the reading of the additional charge. He added that he thinks the new count is an attempt by federal authorities to find accusations to strengthen a weak case.

“It was something the government knew about for a year and was clearly a response to a very strongly worded motion to dismiss,” he said.

Story is developing.

