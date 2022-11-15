Clayton Schools to pivot to remote learning for Dec. 6 Senate runoff

Clayton County Schools will switch to remote learning Dec. 6 for the runoff race between Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker.
The south metro Atlanta school district says students and staff will work from home for the runoff in an Extended Learning Beyond the Classroom Day.
“I ask that all department leads and supervisors be flexible with staff to accommodate voters,” Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said. “As we look to exercise our constitutional rights we must have all eligible voters do their part and have their voices heard at the ballot box.”
