ajc logo
X

Clayton Schools to pivot to remote learning for Dec. 6 Senate runoff

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Clayton County Schools will switch to remote learning Dec. 6 for the runoff race between Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker.

The south metro Atlanta school district says students and staff will work from home for the runoff in an Extended Learning Beyond the Classroom Day.

“I ask that all department leads and supervisors be flexible with staff to accommodate voters,” Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said. “As we look to exercise our constitutional rights we must have all eligible voters do their part and have their voices heard at the ballot box.”

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb12h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

BREAKING: Kemp to testify before Fulton grand jury Tuesday
11h ago

Credit: Valdosta Today

Valdosta prof’s ‘woke’ lesson draws parent fire, free speech support

Credit: UGA

University of Georgia student named Rhodes Scholar
8h ago

Credit: UGA

University of Georgia student named Rhodes Scholar
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘We’re still up in the clouds’: Braves’ Michael Harris wins NL Rookie of the Year
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: WSB-TV

Clayton hit-and-run trial postponed after attorney hospitalized
15h ago
Inside City Hall: Atlanta to receive $400 million from Fulton County tax deal
23h ago
Clayton County to hold Saturday rental assistance sign- up
23h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top