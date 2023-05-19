X

Clayton Schools to emphasize security during graduation ceremonies

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Clayton County Schools Interim Superintendent Anthony Smith said the south metro Atlanta district will emphasize security in next week’s graduation ceremonies at the Georgia International Convention Center .

In a news release posted on the district’s website, Smith said the school system’s police department will work with GICC law enforcement and other security officials to have a visible presence inside and outside the building. Safety measures will include security checks and weapons detectors at GICC entrances and the prohibition of harmful objects that could threaten students, staff and attendees.

“We will have a visible security presence at our campuses and events that are scheduled for the final weeks of the 2022-2023 school year,” Smith said in the release.

The security did not say if the emphasis on safety is for any received or perceived threat.

Clayton graduations are planned for Tuesday through Friday, with all ceremonies held at the GICC except for those of Elite Scholars Academy. Ceremonies for Elite will be held Tuesday at the Clayton Schools Performing Arts Center at 2530 Mount Zion Parkway in Jonesboro.

