Clayton Schools to emphasize security during graduation ceremonies

In a news release posted on the district’s website, Smith said the school system’s police department will work with GICC law enforcement and other security officials to have a visible presence inside and outside the building. Safety measures will include security checks and weapons detectors at GICC entrances and the prohibition of harmful objects that could threaten students, staff and attendees.

“We will have a visible security presence at our campuses and events that are scheduled for the final weeks of the 2022-2023 school year,” Smith said in the release.