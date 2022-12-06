Clayton County Schools names Anthony Smith interim superintendent

“For clarity, with the separation and the interim superintendent, Dr. Smith will assume duties effective Dec. 17,” Goree told the audience at the meeting. “We mutually agreed with Dr. Beasley on a separation so he will conclude this semester.”

The board also approved Monday a separation agreement with Beasley, but did not offer details on the deal. Beasley was not at Monday’s school board meeting.

Smith has held several positions in the district, including area superintendent, assistant superintendent of schools and middle and high school principal, according to a biography of him on the district’s website.

The district’s new leader also has a master’s of science in educational leadership from Jacksonville State University; an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Columbus State University; and a doctorate of education in educational leadership from Georgia Southern University.