Clayton County Schools names Anthony Smith interim superintendent

The Clayton County Board of Education on Monday named Anthony Smith interim superintendent of the south metro Atlanta school system.
Smith, the school system’s deputy superintendent of governmental relations, partnerships, grants and operations, will replace outgoing Superintendent Morcease Beasley. Beasley announced in November that he planned to leave the district.
Eight of the district’s nine board members voted for Smith and one abstained.
Smith was given a standing ovation after the board approved of his appointment, but did not speak.
Beasley was supposed to stay on until the end of the 2022-2023 school year, but an agreement was struck for him to leave earlier, according to school board chairwoman Jessie Goree.
“For clarity, with the separation and the interim superintendent, Dr. Smith will assume duties effective Dec. 17,” Goree told the audience at the meeting. “We mutually agreed with Dr. Beasley on a separation so he will conclude this semester.”
The board also approved Monday a separation agreement with Beasley, but did not offer details on the deal. Beasley was not at Monday’s school board meeting.
Smith has held several positions in the district, including area superintendent, assistant superintendent of schools and middle and high school principal, according to a biography of him on the district’s website.
The district’s new leader also has a master’s of science in educational leadership from Jacksonville State University; an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Columbus State University; and a doctorate of education in educational leadership from Georgia Southern University.
