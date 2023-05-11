Clayton County graduations set for last full week of May

Clayton County Schools will hold graduation exercises for the Class of 2023 at College Park’s Georgia International Convention Center and the district’s Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro.
The south metro Atlanta school system will hold the majority of the ceremonies for its high schools May 23-26 at the convention center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse in College Park. The Elite Scholars Academy graduation is the only ceremony that will be held at the performing arts center, 2530 Mount Zion Parkway.
The graduations ceremonies will take place as follows:
Tuesday, May 23:
Elite Scholars Academy, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24:
Mount Zion High School, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Forest Park High School, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 25:
Morrow High School, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
Riverdale High School, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Stillwell High School, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Lovejoy High School, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Friday, May 26:
Charles Drew High School, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
Jonesboro High School, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
North Clayton High School, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Mundy’s Mill High School, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
