X

Clayton County graduations set for last full week of May

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton County Schools will hold graduation exercises for the Class of 2023 at College Park’s Georgia International Convention Center and the district’s Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro.

The south metro Atlanta school system will hold the majority of the ceremonies for its high schools May 23-26 at the convention center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse in College Park. The Elite Scholars Academy graduation is the only ceremony that will be held at the performing arts center, 2530 Mount Zion Parkway.

The graduations ceremonies will take place as follows:

Tuesday, May 23:

Elite Scholars Academy, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24:

Mount Zion High School, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Forest Park High School, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 25:

Morrow High School, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Riverdale High School, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Stillwell High School, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Lovejoy High School, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26:

Charles Drew High School, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Jonesboro High School, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

North Clayton High School, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Mundy’s Mill High School, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Why Brian Kemp isn’t shutting the door on 2024 2h ago

Credit: Henry P. Taylor

Historian, descendant of ‘Promised Land’ slaver blasts Gwinnett official
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta awaits office market ‘reckoning’ as financial pressure mounts
32m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Pass or fail? Less than one-third of bills became law in Georgia
28m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Pass or fail? Less than one-third of bills became law in Georgia
28m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AJC On Campus: Ex-Georgia Tech workers file lawsuits, grads celebrate
1h ago
The Latest

Clayton to close bridge temporarily for replacement work
2h ago
Atlanta looks to bolster LGBTQ support
23h ago
Clayton County surveying residents on housing fairness
Featured

Credit: Mike Haskey/Ledger-Enquirer

Fort Benning in West Georgia gets a new name on Thursday
16h ago
From our archives: Solving the mystery of Decatur’s dollhouse
Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top