Clayton Schools to dedicate gym for former Falcon, Golden State Warrior

The event takes place after the conclusion of the school’s girls basketball game, which begins at 6 p.m. The school is located at 7728 Mount Zion Boulevard in Jonesboro.

Toney Douglas, who attended Jonesboro High School with his brother, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers and later went on to play for the Houston Rockers, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans. He currently plays for the Benfica basketball team in Portugal.