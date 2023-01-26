X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clayton Schools to dedicate gym for former Falcon, Golden State Warrior

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton County Schools will on Friday dedicate the gym of Jonesboro High School for professional athlete brothers Toney and Harry Douglas.

The event takes place after the conclusion of the school’s girls basketball game, which begins at 6 p.m. The school is located at 7728 Mount Zion Boulevard in Jonesboro.

Toney Douglas, who attended Jonesboro High School with his brother, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers and later went on to play for the Houston Rockers, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans. He currently plays for the Benfica basketball team in Portugal.

Harry Douglas has played for the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans and is now an NFL analyst for ESPN.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

Buddy Carter’s national sales tax bill draws spotlight, derision1h ago

The Jolt: Casino supporters are upping the ante in Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Man found shot to death near SE Atlanta businesses
11h ago

Credit: Wendell Brock

Atlanta restaurants, chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
13h ago

Credit: Wendell Brock

Atlanta restaurants, chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia voters want marijuana legalized, AJC poll shows
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Helena Oliviero

24 hours in ER with sick mom gives insights on COVID, hospital strain
11m ago
Flu, COVID and RSV all declining now in Georgia
15h ago
Carter Center: Guinea worm disease one step closer to eradication
18h ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top