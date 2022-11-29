Clayton Schools Superintendent Beasley encouraging early voting

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley encouraged residents on Monday to vote early in the upcoming Dec. 6 runoff for the U.S. Senate.
In a press release and on Twitter, the south metro Atlanta’s school district’s top leader reminded Clayton residents that early voting is underway this week ahead of the Dec. 6 election. Lines at polls throughout metro Atlanta have been long and officials have said turnout has been record-breaking.
The election pits incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
“Vote Early in the Senate Runoff Election,” Beasley wrote on Twitter. “Nothing else needs to be said. You all know what is at stake. Vote. Vote. Vote. And Vote Early!!!”
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com