Clayton school officials worry about learning loss due to evictions, virtual learning woes

“If that tells you anything, we have to really prioritize our students and what they need in order to recover learning loss and to prevent learning loss,” he said.

11/18/2020 � Jonesboro, Georgia � The exterior of the Clayton County Board of Education building in Jonesboro, Wednesday, November 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Clayton has stuck with virtual learning because the county’s average coronavirus infections numbers have not fallen below 100 cases per 100,000 people for 14 consecutive days, leaders have said.

Beasley said the district is planning to offer face-to-face instruction this summer as well as continuing remote learning for those who want it. The hope is that by then, the two vaccines being proposed for national distribution sometime next year will make reopening school buildings easier.

“We’ll probably have a combination of face-to-face and blended learning because the goal is to mitigate for all the learning loss, in particular in the areas of reading and math,” Beasley said.

That effort to catch up in the summer will make courses taken at that time feel more like a traditional semester, said Ralph Simpson, Clayton’s deputy superintendent of school leadership and improvement. The goal will be to diagnose where the children are for their grade levels, find gaps that may have occurred in virtual learning and get the students back on track.

“We want to stress the importance and make (parents) realize where their children are as it relates to their learning level, and hopefully they will truly understand and buy into how important it is for us to close that gap,” Simpson said.