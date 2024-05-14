Metro Atlanta

Clayton Police add more charges in death of Clayton County woman

Clayton County Police on Monday updated the investigation into the alleged strangling death of 23-year-old College Park resident Briana Winston.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Clayton County Police on Monday updated the investigation into the alleged strangling death of 23-year-old College Park resident Briana Winston.
By
15 minutes ago

Clayton County Police on Monday alleged the family of a man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend may have played a role in the woman’s death.

In a recent update on the investigation, police said Ebony Anderson, Brieanna Phillips-Edwards and Keilan Wright have recently been charged in connection with the death of Briana Winston, whose charred remains were found earlier this month dumped behind a cemetery of a Tennessee church.

Michale Edwards, Winston’s one-time 23-year-old boyfriend and father of their four-year-old daughter, is accused of strangling Winston and driving her body to Ripley, Tennessee in mid-March, where he and another man allegedly burned her remains in a burn barrel and discarded them.

Edwards has been charged with felony murder in connection with Winston’s death. He also faces charges of concealing a death, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Investigators said during the update last week that both Ebony Anderson, Michale Edwards’ mother, and Brieanna Phillips-Edwards, whom Michale Edwards secretly married in January, may have been more involved than previously thought.

Police captured a phone call Michale Edwards made from the Clayton County Jail on April 8, during which he allegedly told Phillips-Edwards to burn shoes and gloves that investigators think may have been used in the killing

Edwards had been detained in the Clayton County Jail after admitting to investigators that he had visited the apartment he shared with Winston in recent months, despite an October protective order instructing him to stay away from her.

Investigators said they believe Ebony Anderson was listening in on the April 8 call.

Investigators also said they found text messages between Michale Edwards and Phillips-Edwards that suggest she lent him her Toyota Corolla to transport the body.

Anderson and Wright are charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and tamper with evidence, while Edwards is charged with party to the commission of a crime.

Winston’s family attended the Thursday police update, but declined to comment on the latest developments. Last week, they told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the details of Winston’s death have been devastating.

“I’ve had many sleepless nights, crying every night,” Jasmine Walker said Friday. “Just knowing what happened and that no one was there to help her.”

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo

His $1M Airbnb burned down. Rental giant won’t cover loss

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE
I-85 South lanes reopen after crash in Midtown
1h ago

Credit: File Photo

Ex-Facebook, Nike DEI leader sentenced to more than five years in prison

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves win in pitcher’s duel between Reynaldo Lopez and Shota Imanaga

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves win in pitcher’s duel between Reynaldo Lopez and Shota Imanaga

OPINION
It may be time for Anita Baker to drop the mic
The Latest

Cloudy, drizzly morning with strong storms possible later
1h ago
His $1M Airbnb burned down. Rental giant won’t cover loss
Former Alpharetta Sephora manager’s lawsuit alleges racial hiring practices
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch
Michael Cohen will face a bruising cross-examination by Trump's lawyers at the hush money...
1h ago
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta suburbs