ajc logo
X

Clayton hit-and-run trial postponed after attorney hospitalized

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

The trial of a Fayetteville woman accused in the 2019 shooting of a man after a hit-and-run crash in Clayton County was postponed Monday after the defendant’s attorney was found in contempt of court.

Jury selection in the trial of Hannah Payne was supposed to begin at 9 a.m. Monday, but defense attorney Matt Tucker was a no show. It wasn’t until after Superior Court Judge Shana Rooks Malone queried Payne about Tucker’s whereabouts that the court learned he had suffered a stroke over the weekend and had been hospitalized.

Because he had not informed the court, he was found in contempt and the judge instructed Payne to seek a new attorney.

“He’s in trouble now,” Lenell Lucas, a member of the Clayton County chapter of the NAACP, who attended the proceedings, said of Tucker. “That’s not good that (the judge) is recommending she get different counsel.”

It was unclear Monday when the trial would resume.

Payne was indicted in July 2019 on charges of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm in the May death that year of 62-year-old Kenneth Herring.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors accuse Payne of following Herring’s truck after it struck another vehicle on Clark Howell Highway and Ga. 85, despite being Payne being advised by 911 dispatchers to stay at the scene of the hit-and-run accident.

Payne and a Georgia Department of Corrections Officer, both of whom had witnessed the accident, stopped to help the victims. Herring initially stayed at the scene of the crash and the corrections officer noticed that he appeared to be suffering from a possible diabetic episode.

But after 20 minutes of waiting, Herring left the accident and Payne pursued, saying she worried he would cause another accident, according to reports.

She followed the truck about a mile to the intersection of Riverdale Road and Forest Parkway. There, Payne allegedly blocked Herring in with her car and got out to confront him with a gun, Clayton Police said.

“In the background, you can hear (Payne say), ‘Get out of the car. Get out of the car,” Clayton Police Detective Keon Hayward said in earlier court proceedings.

The two scuffled, according to reports, and Payne allegedly shot Herring in the abdomen and killed him.

Tucker, Payne’s attorney, told Channel 2 Action News at the time that his client had been provoked when Herring’s truck hit her vehicle. Tucker also said Payne fired in self-defense after Herring bruised her and ripped her shirt.

Police, however, said the two vehicles never collided during the incident.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Republican Rep. Jon Burns picked as speaker of the Georgia House3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Zach Pyron out for season with broken clavicle
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Bradley’s Buzz: Whom should Georgia Tech hire? Beats me
5h ago

Credit: Steve Helber

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
33m ago

Credit: Steve Helber

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
33m ago

Credit: UGA

University of Georgia student named Rhodes Scholar
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Inside City Hall: Atlanta to receive $400 million from Fulton County tax deal
8h ago
Clayton County to hold Saturday rental assistance sign- up
8h ago
Reporter Allie Gross joins AJC’s award-winning investigative team
9h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
9h ago
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top