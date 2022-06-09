Clayton County CFO apparently fired after contract renewal rejected

The discussion began Tuesday as a call to renew Bivins’ contract with the county for three years. But Commissioner Anderson interjected, asking to call a vote for the CFO’s dismissal. Turner told Anderson her request would be addressed after the vote on the contract extension, which the majority of commissioners then rejected. Soon after, the vote was called to dismiss Bivins.

Bivins, a former director of budgeting and director of business services for Clayton County Public Schools who’d previously worked as an accounting manager for the state of Georgia, was up for a three-year renewal of her contract at the board meeting.

She was on the agenda to talk about amending the 2023 fiscal budget, but did not attend the meeting. The budget discussion was led by deputy CFO Dennis Johnson, who commissioners Franklin, Anderson and Gail Hambrick approved as the county’s interim CFO. Davis and Turner voted against the interim position.