Clayton County women’s groups launch free library program

Women of Clayton County and the Women of Clayton County Foundation will open Little Free Libraries at 12 locations across the south metro Atlanta community. Designed to promote literacy, the sites are similar to traditional libraries except without cards or due dates.

“The Little Free Libraries belong to the entire Clayton County community,” Donna Jackson, president of Women of Clayton County, said in a statement. “It’s our hope that these Little Free Libraries will bring more joy, more connection, and a whole lot more books and reading to our community. We want to inspire our children to read by giving them access to books.”