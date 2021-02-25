Clayton County women’s groups launch free library program

Two Clayton County women’s groups are launching free libraries that encourage residents to take a book share it and return it at their leisure.
Women of Clayton County and the Women of Clayton County Foundation will open Little Free Libraries at 12 locations across the south metro Atlanta community. Designed to promote literacy, the sites are similar to traditional libraries except without cards or due dates.
“The Little Free Libraries belong to the entire Clayton County community,” Donna Jackson, president of Women of Clayton County, said in a statement. “It’s our hope that these Little Free Libraries will bring more joy, more connection, and a whole lot more books and reading to our community. We want to inspire our children to read by giving them access to books.”
The libraries will be located at Clayton County public school sites, including Jewell C. Anderson Elementary, East Clayton Elementary and Edmonds Elementary.
Women of Clayton County will hold a socially distanced ribbon-cutting for the Little Free Libraries at noon March 2 at Kay Pace School of the Arts. The event is open to the public. Masks are required.
The other school locations are Hawthorne Elementary, Jackson Elementary, Kemp Elementary, Lake Ridge Elementary, Mt. Zion Elementary, Northcutt Elementary, Oliver Elementary and Roberts Middle.