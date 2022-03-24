Clayton County to terminate Bickers from Sheriff’s Office job

Pastor Mitzi Bickers, convicted on nine federal charges Wednesday in the first trial of the Atlanta City Hall corruption investigation, could soon be out of her job as a senior staff member of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
Clayton Commission Chairman Jeff Turner said Bickers, a get-out-the-vote guru who helped Kasim Reed win his first mayoral term before becoming a member of his administration for three years, will be terminated from her job as chief of staff for the Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill as soon as he gets the paperwork.
Bickers started as a chaplain for Hill in 2016 and has steadily risen in position — and salary. She currently makes in excess of $130,000 per year as chief of staff.
“I’m waiting to see if they are going to prepare that (paperwork) either today or tomorrow for my signature so we can get her on up out of here,” Turner said. “They have cut off all her equipment and access to county stuff. She doesn’t need to be on our payroll.”
Bickers was convicted on 9 of 12 federal charges — including conspiracy to commit bribery, money laundering, wire fraud and filing false tax returns — by a jury of six men and six women.
Bickers, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in southeast Atlanta, has worked for Hill in various positions, including corrections officer, chaplain and later head chaplain. Sheriff Hill has been suspended from his position and is facing five federal counts of violating the constitutional rights of jail inmates.
Prosecutors alleged Bickers steered some $17 million in sidewalk, bridge work and snow removal contracts to contractors Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell Jr. and Charles P. Richards Jr., who previously pleaded guilty and testified against Bickers.
Bickers received some $2 million in bribes in return, prosecutors alleged, using her connections and influence before and after she left City Hall as well as bribing other officials in the process.