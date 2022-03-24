Clayton County to terminate Bickers from Sheriff’s Office job

Clayton Commission Chairman Jeff Turner said Bickers, a get-out-the-vote guru who helped Kasim Reed win his first mayoral term before becoming a member of his administration for three years, will be terminated from her job as chief of staff for the Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill as soon as he gets the paperwork.

Bickers started as a chaplain for Hill in 2016 and has steadily risen in position — and salary. She currently makes in excess of $130,000 per year as chief of staff.