Clayton County to promote pre-k science “super powers”

The district will host on Feb. 18 two virtual sessions of the “Science is My Super Power” pre-k engagement workshop via Zoom. The first will be held from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. and the second will be held from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

“Discover pre-k fun through science, technology, engineering and math with hands-on activities for the whole family,” a flyer for the event says.