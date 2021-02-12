X

Clayton County to promote pre-k science “super powers”

Clayton County Schools to host a virtual pre-k science and tech workshop Feb. 18.
Clayton County Schools to host a virtual pre-k science and tech workshop Feb. 18.

By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County Schools is hoping to use science to to bolster is pre-k program.

The district will host on Feb. 18 two virtual sessions of the “Science is My Super Power” pre-k engagement workshop via Zoom. The first will be held from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. and the second will be held from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

“Discover pre-k fun through science, technology, engineering and math with hands-on activities for the whole family,” a flyer for the event says.

To participate, use Zoom ID 96557081494 or by phone 470-250-9358. The password for both is N1Mqid5AK9.

