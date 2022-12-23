Clayton County to open warming center at Sequoyah Middle School

Clayton County residents seeking shelter from the anticipated bitter cold this weekend will have a place to find warmth.
The county is partnering with the Clayton school system to offer Sequoyah Middle School as a warming center from noon Friday to noon Monday, leaders said. The school is located at 95 Valley Hill Road in Riverdale.
“We have a responsibility to care for all Clayton County citizens, especially our displaced and homeless population,” Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner said in a release Thursday. ”Securing a warming station for those in need is something that should never be taken for granted.
“We are committed to providing this resource to assist those in need during what is anticipated to be one of the coldest days of the year,” he said.
Cots and blankets will be provided at the warming center, the county said. For information or to volunteer call 770. 473. 3834.
