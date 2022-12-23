Clayton County to open warming center at Sequoyah Middle School

The county is partnering with the Clayton school system to offer Sequoyah Middle School as a warming center from noon Friday to noon Monday, leaders said. The school is located at 95 Valley Hill Road in Riverdale.

“We have a responsibility to care for all Clayton County citizens, especially our displaced and homeless population,” Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner said in a release Thursday. ”Securing a warming station for those in need is something that should never be taken for granted.