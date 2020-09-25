Clayton County to open second dog park this weekend

The county’s parks and recreation department, with the support of the Humane Society, will host the ribbon cutting from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at 2300 Walt Stephens Road in Jonesboro. The park allows off-leash usage for pets and includes play amenities for dogs.

It’s the second such park for the county, with the other being at the Gerald Matthews Complex, 1935 McDonough Road in Hampton.