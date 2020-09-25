Clayton County to open second dog park this weekend

Clayton County will launch its second dog park this weekend with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday.
The county’s parks and recreation department, with the support of the Humane Society, will host the ribbon cutting from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at 2300 Walt Stephens Road in Jonesboro. The park allows off-leash usage for pets and includes play amenities for dogs.
It’s the second such park for the county, with the other being at the Gerald Matthews Complex, 1935 McDonough Road in Hampton.
“Clayton County is a pet friendly community,” said Parks and Recreation Director Troy Hodges. “Our bark parks are a fantastic way to socialize with your dogs and keep them active.”