Clayton County to light up old courthouse for sickle cell awareness

“It also shines a light on the need for improved patient healthcare services, increased research for a universal cure, universal newborn screening and treatment of sickle cell disease and more,” Dahn said.

Dahn, whose three daughters have sickle cell, said Georgia is home to one of the nation’s largest populations of individuals with the disease, with more than 7,000 people living with sickle cell in almost every county in Georgia.

Sickle cell is a red cell disorder that predominantly affects Black people -- but is not exclusive to the community -- and is most associated with pain as its chief symptom.

In addition to the courthouse lighting, MTS has placed a billboard on I-75 to bring awareness to the disease and used a recent Juneteenth event in Morrow to sign up volunteers for the Bone Marrow Registry. Morrow also is lighting up its City Hall.

“Sickle cell patients need the community to donate blood and join the National Bone Marrow Registry,” Dahn said. “We are currently seeing the results of a lack of awareness in the lack of diversity of donors.”