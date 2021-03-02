Clayton County to discuss schools path forward Tuesday

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley will discuss what’s happening in education in the south metro Atlanta community during a virtual meeting Tuesday on YouTube.
The event, which will begin at 2 p.m., is expected to include critical updates on the school system and how it is navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Clayton is one of a few districts that has not offered any face-to-face instruction in school buildings this academic year.
Beasley has said positive coronavirus infections must fall to 100 cases per 100,000 people in Clayton County before he will allow classes in school buildings.
“As part of this session, Superintendent Beasley will share a variety of updates regarding, COVID-19 data, district operations, activities and more,” the district said in a release for the event. “Please note, all decisions will continue to be based on available COVID-19 knowledge and county case data trends, national and state trends, regional and metro data, and what is best for Clayton County.”