Clayton County teachers getting $1,500 retention bonuses

Clayton County Schools plans to give the south metro district’s teachers a Christmas gift in December: $1,500.

The south metro district says the funds are a retention bonus and will be available to all educators across the board on Dec. 27. Non-teachers, including custodians, office workers and cafeteria staff, will get a $1,000 bonus.

“Our school-based staff members remain committed to ensuring our students receive a quality education in a supportive learning environment,” Superintendent Anthony Smith said. “Their dedication and fortitude are paramount to our overall achievement as a school system.”

The 50,000-student Clayton County Schools, like most districts across metro Atlanta, have increased compensation in recent years as retaining teachers, bus drivers and educators with backgrounds in special education has become more competitive. The school system employs about 7,300 workers.

The planned bonuses come on top of other incentive payments Clayton Schools have distributed this year. The district gave all staff $500 earlier this month — including parttime employees — and special education teachers received $750 in September.

“We remain committed to fostering a thriving educational community where the contributions of our staff are often celebrated and rewarded,” Smith said. “Without question, our staff contributions to improving outcomes in our school system and community are paramount to our success,”

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

