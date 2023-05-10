BreakingNews
Cobb police, GBI at scene of officer-involved shooting in Lithia Springs
X

Clayton County surveying residents on housing fairness

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Clayton County residents have until Friday to participate in a survey that looks at their views on housing in the south metro Atlanta community.

Clayton leaders are seeking community input on an analysis of impediments they may see in fair housing choices, including whether access to homeownership is open to all “regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), religion, disability, or whether they have children,” the county said.

Questions asked in the survey include, “How satisfied are you with the neighborhood where you live?” “How long is your daily commute to work (one-way)?” and “Since living in Clayton County, have you experienced housing discrimination?”

The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CLAYTONFH. The survey is available through this Friday.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

UGA football team declines invitation to White House celebration11h ago

Cobb police, GBI at scene of officer-involved shooting in Lithia Springs
40m ago

Credit: Courtesy of Juanita Ramos

RHONE: More single women are homeowners, but obstacles still exist
25m ago

Credit: AP

Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
34m ago

Credit: AP

Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
34m ago

Credit: Richard Elliott, WSB-TV

TORPY: 2020 election lunacy deposits Georgia GOP chief in a legal stew
25m ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Atlanta-based NextGen sued for healthcare data breach of 1M customers
15h ago
Atlanta wants to buy Fulton County’s West End Performing Arts Center
23h ago
Henry officials to hold meeting Wednesday to discuss golf course plans
23h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

OPINION: How will AI change politics? It already has
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top