Clayton County surveying residents on housing fairness

Clayton leaders are seeking community input on an analysis of impediments they may see in fair housing choices, including whether access to homeownership is open to all “regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), religion, disability, or whether they have children,” the county said.

Questions asked in the survey include, “How satisfied are you with the neighborhood where you live?” “How long is your daily commute to work (one-way)?” and “Since living in Clayton County, have you experienced housing discrimination?”