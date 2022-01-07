Clayton County students to return to school face-to-face Monday

“Riding the school bus is not a right, it’s a privilege,” he said. “Therefore it is expected that every student who enters a school bus wear a mask.”

Failure to follow the rules will result in the student being banned from riding the bus, he said.

“That student’s behavior may cause the parent to be inconvenienced when the parent has to bring the child to school and pick them up for school,” he said.

Beasley said staff still need to provide a negative COVID-19 test to return to buildings. Staffers without a negative test will be considered positive for the virus.

The district will monitor infections and Beasley hinted that individual classrooms and schools could switch to remote learning if they are overwhelmed by positive cases.

“We will be making decisions on a weekly basis until we no longer have to make weekly decisions,” he said.