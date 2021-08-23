Atlanta Public Schools to require clear bags at sports venues

Atlanta Public Schools has a new rule for athletic events in stadiums and gyms: Bring clear bags.
Spectators attending athletic events must use a clear bag to carry items into venues. District officials said the policy is similar to those used by universities and professional sports teams.
District officials said the change is intended to increase safety. They said it also will reduce the time that spectators spend waiting in lines to get into a venue because it takes less time to search clear bags. Shortening the amount of time people spend waiting in line next to other people is also a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, they said.
”These proactive measures are meant to enhance safety inside the stadium and speed the security screening process for all fans to ensure an enjoyable experience as we strive for a safe and secure environment,” said APS police Chief Ronald Applin, in a written statement.
Under the new rules, spectators can bring in a one-gallon, clear plastic freezer bags or a clear tote bag that does not exceed 12 inches by six inches by 12 inches.
A full list of permissible and banned items can be found on the district’s website.
APS also recently announced a new online ticketing system for entry into games.