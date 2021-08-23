Atlanta Public Schools to require clear bags at sports venues

Spectators attending athletic events must use a clear bag to carry items into venues. District officials said the policy is similar to those used by universities and professional sports teams.

District officials said the change is intended to increase safety. They said it also will reduce the time that spectators spend waiting in lines to get into a venue because it takes less time to search clear bags. Shortening the amount of time people spend waiting in line next to other people is also a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, they said.