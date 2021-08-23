ajc logo
X

Atlanta Public Schools to require clear bags at sports venues

Atlanta Public Schools adopted a clear bag policy for spectators attending athletic events at the district's stadiums and fields. Curtis Compton / AJC FILE PHOTO
Caption
Atlanta Public Schools adopted a clear bag policy for spectators attending athletic events at the district's stadiums and fields. Curtis Compton / AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Atlanta Public Schools has a new rule for athletic events in stadiums and gyms: Bring clear bags.

Spectators attending athletic events must use a clear bag to carry items into venues. District officials said the policy is similar to those used by universities and professional sports teams.

ExploreParent alleges Atlanta school designated ‘Black classes’, others dispute that claim

District officials said the change is intended to increase safety. They said it also will reduce the time that spectators spend waiting in lines to get into a venue because it takes less time to search clear bags. Shortening the amount of time people spend waiting in line next to other people is also a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, they said.

”These proactive measures are meant to enhance safety inside the stadium and speed the security screening process for all fans to ensure an enjoyable experience as we strive for a safe and secure environment,” said APS police Chief Ronald Applin, in a written statement.

ExploreMore stories about Atlanta Public Schools

Under the new rules, spectators can bring in a one-gallon, clear plastic freezer bags or a clear tote bag that does not exceed 12 inches by six inches by 12 inches.

A full list of permissible and banned items can be found on the district’s website.

APS also recently announced a new online ticketing system for entry into games.

In Other News
1
Two more Clayton County schools are switching to virtual learning
2
22 candidates to run for 9 seats on Atlanta school board
3
UPDATE: Spelman College faculty to resume in-person teaching Monday
4
Cobb schools record 936 active COVID cases in new report
5
Gwinnett County district plans to pilot COVID-19 testing in schools
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top