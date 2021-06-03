Clayton County sticking with face mask mandate in public buildings

Clayton County is sticking with its mask mandate in public buildings as more and more metro Atlantans get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Clayton County Commission voted Tuesday to continue requiring the public and county employees to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth inside buildings owned or leased by the south metro community.
“Although there are coronavirus (COVID -19) vaccines available, it is still our responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, and our community by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner said.
“I encourage everyone to get vaccinated to ensure that we are doing all that we can to keep our community and loved ones safe,” he said.
Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state has increasingly allowed to go maskless in certain circumstances forcing everything from school systems to clarify their rules on the safety measures.
Individuals may go without a mask in parks and on trails when they can maintain a six-foot buffer between themselves and others, the county said. Face masks are not be required when entering or exiting a polling places and the commission’s decision does not apply to private businesses or municipalities within the county.