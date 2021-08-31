Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and deputies facing new restraint chair abuse allegation

Gabriel Arries alleges in a federal lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Atlanta that Clayton County deputies “repeatedly, maliciously, and violently struck” him in the shower area of the jail and then placed in a restraining chair for hours outside the infirmary. The lawsuit says Arries was left with brain damage and other significant injuries.

Arries, who is Bi-Polar and suffers from mood disorder, had been arrested Feb. 5 at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was “allegedly combative and shouting racial epithets to the Sheriff’s deputies,” according to the lawsuit.