Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and deputies facing new restraint chair abuse allegation

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has been named in a new lawsuit alleging a Los Angeles man was beaten severely and put in a restraining chair for hours while in custody earlier this year at the Clayton County Jail.
Gabriel Arries alleges in a federal lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Atlanta that Clayton County deputies “repeatedly, maliciously, and violently struck” him in the shower area of the jail and then placed in a restraining chair for hours outside the infirmary. The lawsuit says Arries was left with brain damage and other significant injuries.
Arries, who is Bi-Polar and suffers from mood disorder, had been arrested Feb. 5 at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was “allegedly combative and shouting racial epithets to the Sheriff’s deputies,” according to the lawsuit.
Along with nine deputies, the lawsuit alleges Hill violated Arries’ civil rights in his capacity as sheriff. The lawsuit argues that because the sheriff would not seriously investigate alleged abuse of detainees, deputies were likely “to use excessive or unreasonable force against detainees.”
The lawsuit comes as Hill is under federal indictment for use of restraint chairs at the jail. He was charged in April with violating the civil rights of detainees. A fifth charge was introduced in a superseding indictment in early August.
Hill has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
In the new litigation, Arries said he was placed in a cell with a detainee who participated in gang that resulted in an altercation. Arries was later moved to a medical holding cell “with open wounds on his face while covered in feces.”
He was transported to Atlanta Medical Center after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the jail, according to the court filing. Medical staff at the hospital said he had suffered a severe brain injury, subdural hematoma, subarachnoid hemorrhage and closed fracture of nasal bone because of the alleged beating by deputies, the lawsuit said.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.