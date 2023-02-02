Clayton County sets early voting dates for March 21 special election

BreakingNews
Georgia House passes $32.5 billion mid-year budget with property tax break
Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Clayton County’s Board of Elections and Registration has set February 27 through March 17 as the dates for early voting in the upcoming March 21 special election for sheriff.

Candidates Levon Allen, Clarence Cox, Terry Evans, Dwayne Fabian and Chris Storey are running to succeed Victor Hill as sheriff of the south metro Atlanta county.

Hill was convicted by a federal jury in October of violating the civil rights of six Clayton jail detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment. He will be sentenced on February 28.

The board has set February 21 as the deadline for voter registration and March 10 as the deadline to request an absentee ballot.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

