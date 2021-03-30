Clayton County sets Aug. 2 as first day of 2021-2022 school year

Clayton County will start its 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 2 and end on May 24, the district’s board of education decided Monday.
“All schools, including Elite Scholars (Academy) will follow this calendar,” Superintendent Morcease Beasley said.
The early start date is a push to make sure the academic year ends before Memorial Day, district leaders said. But it also comes as school systems remain apprehensive over the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board member Mary Baker supported the earlier date because of the circumstances, but expressed concern that classes were starting almost in July. She said parents already complain that their children can’t attend family reunions or weddings because of starting so early in August.
“I understand this one but I think you’re pushing that July too closely,” she said.
Board chairwoman Jessie Goree said the calendar needs to be flexible given uncertainty about the future path of COVID-19.
“Remember we had a calendar last year,” she said, referring to initial plans to start the 2020-2021 academic year on Aug. 3. That date was pushed back to Aug. 10 because of COVID-19.
“We may find ourselves right back in the same situation when school starts this year,” she said