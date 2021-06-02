Clayton County senior center renamed for Sonna Singleton Gregory

Clayton County’s new senior citizens center has been renamed in honor of one of its biggest boosters.
The Clayton County Commission on Tuesday unanimously voted to name the Ellenwood facility the Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center. The building, which officially opened last month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, will honor Gregory, the 1st District commissioner who died last week after a long battle with ovarian cancer.
Commissioner DeMont Davis told Gregory’s daughter Jordyn Speakman, who attended the commission meeting, that he remembered her as a ninth grader patiently waiting as her mother worked on county business.
“We all respect and admire your mother,” he told her.
The board also gave Speakman and her father, Willie Davis Gregory Jr., a bouquet of roses in the former commissioner’s memory. The audience gave the family a standing ovation.
The board elected Gail Hambrick as its new vice chairwoman, a position Sonna Singleton Gregory held before her death.
Funeral arrangements for Gregory include a viewing from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday at Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Morrow. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Travelers Rest, with a repast to follow.