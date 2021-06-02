Clayton County senior center renamed for Sonna Singleton Gregory

The Clayton County Commission on Tuesday unanimously voted to name the Ellenwood facility the Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center. The building, which officially opened last month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, will honor Gregory, the 1st District commissioner who died last week after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

Commissioner DeMont Davis told Gregory’s daughter Jordyn Speakman, who attended the commission meeting, that he remembered her as a ninth grader patiently waiting as her mother worked on county business.