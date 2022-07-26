Clayton County seeking volunteers to improve school safety

The district will have a meeting at 6 p.m. today at Jonesboro High School to find volunteers for its “Village on Patrol” program, a plan to use community volunteers to “observe” and “listen” for any reports of safety issues at schools in the south metro Atlanta community.

“We need you parents and others to volunteer,” Clayton Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said during a YouTube Live on Monday. “Opportunities exist for you to help us with safety and security.”