WEATHER UPDATE: Thunderstorms prompt ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson
Clayton County seeking residents help in securing schools

Clayton County Schools to hold meeting on "Village on Patrol" program on Tuesday.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Clayton County school leaders are hoping residents of the south metro Atlanta community can help them secure buildings.

The district will hold an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Jonesboro High School, 7728 Mount. Zion Boulevard in Jonesboro, on a new program leaders are rolling out called “Village on Patrol.”

The program, the school system said, “encourages stakeholders to volunteer and assists the Clayton County Public School Police Department by observing and listening on their respective campuses to report any potential safety concerns.

“VOP Volunteers are tasked with being the eyes and ears of the school to assist in reinforcing the school’s established safety measures,” the district said in a news release.

Clayton prohibited the use of book bags and lockers in April at the tail end of the last school year because of a flood of weapons on campus. Documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open records request found that close to 100 weapons were brought to Clayton school campuses or on its busses, including an AR-15 assault rifle, handguns, brass knuckles, knives, BB guns, stun guns and tasers.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

