Clayton County seeking input on renaming two schools

Clayton County Schools is hoping the public will help them rename two elementary schools whose monikers are associated by some with slavery and the confederacy.
Members of the board of education on Monday approved letting residents weigh in on what to call Lee Street and Tara elementary schools should the district rename the buildings.
Board members said they are considering changing the name of Tara Elementary because of its association with the plantation in Margaret Mitchell’s 1939 bestselling book “Gone With the Wind.” Others want to rename Lee Street because they believe it bears the name of Robert E. Lee, who led the confederacy in the Civil War.
“At this time, when we look at the social climate of America, there are some names of schools being changed because of who they are named after,” board chairwoman Jessie Goree said.
The district said its policy on name changes mandates that citizens be given an opportunity to suggest new monikers. To do some, residents may go to http://clayton.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1M8MGDi9vbGg2c5 [clayton.co1.qualtrics.com]. The deadline for suggestions is Dec. 18.