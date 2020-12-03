Clayton County seeking input on renaming two schools

Members of the board of education on Monday approved letting residents weigh in on what to call Lee Street and Tara elementary schools should the district rename the buildings.

Board members said they are considering changing the name of Tara Elementary because of its association with the plantation in Margaret Mitchell’s 1939 bestselling book “Gone With the Wind.” Others want to rename Lee Street because they believe it bears the name of Robert E. Lee, who led the confederacy in the Civil War.