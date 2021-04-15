Clayton County Schools to offer remote learning option next year

The School Based Virtual Learning Program will be for students in third- through 12th grades and participants will be enrolled in the school that is zoned for their districts. The students will be expected to participate in live classes as well as independent studies.

Clayton County, like other school districts across the metro area, are offering remote learning as an option for parents who want more flexibility in their children’s education. While the district is expecting most students to return to five-day a week face-to-face classes next year, leaders expect some parents pleased with the remote learning option because of COVID-19 pandemic will prefer to keep their children at home.