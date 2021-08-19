Clayton County Schools to host weekend vaccination drive

The drives will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Mundy’s Mill High School and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 28 at North Clayton Middle School. The school system also is offering COVID-19 testing Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at Lovejoy, Rex and Riverdale middle schools and Jonesboro High School.

“We’re using our data and testing very strategically,” Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said during a YouTube Live operations update on Wednesday.